During the war, metal products were supplied to Russia: top management of enterprises was notified of suspicion

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 52442 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107198 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135960 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134818 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174691 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280367 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178145 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167139 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148800 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102414 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102126 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104106 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 69044 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 41488 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 52462 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280368 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248362 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233519 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258892 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 30517 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135963 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105716 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105732 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121899 views
During the war, metal products were supplied to Russia: top management of enterprises was notified of suspicion

During the war, metal products were supplied to Russia: top management of enterprises was notified of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21297 views

Law enforcers notified the top management of companies that continued to supply barrier systems to Russia during the war.

Law enforcement officers have served notices of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state to officials of enterprises that continued to provide the Russian military-industrial complex with barrier systems during the war. UNN reports this with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As noted, over the past six months, law enforcement officers have exposed and terminated the activities of the second concern, which continued to supply the Russian military-industrial complex even after the invasion.

It has been established that a group of companies from Zhytomyr region supplied Russian defense industry enterprises with barrier systems used in the war against Ukraine.

Before the war, the concern was owned by an entrepreneur who left Ukraine a few days before the war started and after the invasion re-registered the property to controlled entities that continued to work with Russia.

 The "new owners" of the concern set up supplies through controlled foreign and Russian intermediary companies. It was these companies that sent "orders" to the Ukrainian manufacturer, allegedly for the needs of a third party.

In 2022, the company supplied goods to the Russian Federation for a total of USD 1.5 million. The end consumer of these products in Russia is a company that supplies metal barriers for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense

- the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Currently, two top managers of the concern have been detained and served a notice of suspicion of committing intentional actions aimed at assisting the aggressor state committed by an organized group under Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At least three other members of the group, including its organizer, are outside Ukraine. These individuals will be served a notice of suspicion in absentia.

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.

The issue of seizing the property of the companies and transferring them to the ARMA is being resolved, the SBI said.

They supplied tactical medicine to Russia: SBU suspects owner of rubber and plastic company of fraud

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising