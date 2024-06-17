During martial law, more than 480 criminal groups have been detected: Demchenko on illegal border crossing

During the martial law, more than 480 criminal groups specializing in illegal border crossing have already been exposed. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

As a rule, we detain border crossers on a daily basis. They can come either alone or in small groups. But recently, the number of large groups detected or recorded has increased slightly. Nevertheless, we continue to carry out actions with detainees in order to identify both organizers and accomplices, and to come to these schemes in order to stop their actions. During martial law, our operatives, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, exposed at least 480 such criminal groups that promised people assistance and specialized in bringing people to the border in order to help them cross the border illegally, - Demchenko said.

Details

He also noted that border guards are stepping up surveillance of the area near the Tisa River and in other areas, including in the direction of inaccessible mountainous areas.

This is unusual compared to the land border, but we still record most attempts not only in the direction of the Tisza River, where the border line runs, but also in other areas, including in the direction of inaccessible mountainous areas. In order to prevent such attempts, we are strengthening not only our state border line by increasing the number of border patrols. This also includes groups working in the border area. And, of course, we are increasing the number of technical means of controlling the area, including photo traps, video surveillance cameras, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. - Demchenko added.



Recall

Border guards in Odesa region detained a truck with 41 people in the trailer who were trying to illegally cross the border with Moldova.