Due to the war in Ukraine, there are problems with prescribing antibacterial therapy - Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is facing a serious problem of antibiotic resistance in microorganisms, which has been exacerbated by the war. The principles of prescribing antibiotic therapy for the wounded and civilians at different stages of evacuation have been violated.
Ukraine is facing a serious problem of microbial resistance to antibacterial drugs, which is more acute than in many other countries.
This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubov.
We can talk about the global problem of microbial resistance to antibacterial drugs. As for Ukraine, unfortunately, the situation is worse than in other countries
According to him, the irrational use of antibacterial drugs contributes to the resistance of microorganisms. He says that this problem is not new and has been bothering scientists for several years.
Because of the war in Ukraine, the principles of prescribing antibacterial therapy for both wounded and civilians at different stages of evacuation have been violated, and many other factors have been taken into account
