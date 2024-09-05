Due to the war in Ukraine, there are problems with prescribing antibacterial therapy - Ministry of Health

Ukraine is facing a serious problem of microbial resistance to antibacterial drugs, which is more acute than in many other countries.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Serhiy Dubov.

We can talk about the global problem of microbial resistance to antibacterial drugs. As for Ukraine, unfortunately, the situation is worse than in other countries - Dubov said.

According to him, the irrational use of antibacterial drugs contributes to the resistance of microorganisms. He says that this problem is not new and has been bothering scientists for several years.

Because of the war in Ukraine, the principles of prescribing antibacterial therapy for both wounded and civilians at different stages of evacuation have been violated, and many other factors have been taken into account - Dubov added.

