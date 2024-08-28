Due to the accident some residents in Obolon district of Kyiv were left without water

An accident has occurred in Kyiv that left residents of the capital's Obolon district without water supply, a repair crew has begun disconnecting the damaged boiler outlet, KCSA said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"Kyivvodokanal specialists have localized the emergency on Heroiv Dnipra Street. The repair team is currently disconnecting the damaged boiler outlet," KCSA said with reference to Kyivvodokanal.

For the duration of the work, houses at 34-A, 34-B, 36 Heroiv Dnipra Street were reportedly left without water supply.

According to KCSA, a tanker truck has been sent to 32-A Heroiv Dnipra Street to provide consumers with drinking water.

Meanwhile, local media report that a several-meter-deep sinkhole has formed in Obolon. The asphalt collapsed and quickly filled with water. Even before the arrival of public utilities, locals fenced off the dangerous place with tape, KIEV24 reports, publishing photos.

