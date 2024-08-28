Emergency power outages in Kyiv and a number of regions canceled

Emergency power outages have been canceled in Kyiv and Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Donetsk regions. The regions are returning to the schedules of stabilization outages, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Emergency blackouts have been canceled: we are returning to the schedule. As instructed by Ukrenergo, we are returning to the schedules of stabilization outages in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Donetsk regions - Ukrenergo reported.

Earlier, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions.