Emergency power outages in Kyiv and a number of regions canceled
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency power outages have been canceled in Kyiv and Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, and Donetsk regions. The regions are returning to the schedules of stabilization outages, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Earlier, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions.