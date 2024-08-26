Due to problems with power supply, preventive outages were applied

The power outages across Ukraine were the result of problems with power supply, particularly at nuclear power plants, and could have been caused by both preventive measures and damage to electrical equipment.

This was announced by Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo, during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

This morning, there were nuances related to power supply, including at nuclear power plants, which is why not everyone has electricity. Such measures can be caused by preventive measures or by damage to electrical equipment - Boyko said.

He noted that some of the outages were preventive.

As a reminder , Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported power outages in several districts of the capital. According to experts, this is due to problems in the all-Ukrainian power grid.