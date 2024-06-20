Due to blackouts, the number of diseases with viral hepatitis A may increase

The Ministry of Health notes the critical situation with energy supply, which can lead to outbreaks of infectious diseases. The Centers for prevention control and public utilities are working intensively to prevent the spread of infections. This was stated by the minister of Health Viktor Lyashko in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

Now the situation is no less critical than when the dam was blown up (Kakhovskaya HPP - Ed.). Why? Because there are power outages, attacks on the energy sector. And when the electricity is turned off, the water supply often stops. Stopping the water supply for a long time, then starting up, can lead to the fact that the waterway for transmitting infectious samples can come out on top. We already recorded last year, and this year there were outbreaks of viral hepatitis A, which is associated with water, Lyashko said.

He notes that the Centers for prevention control and public utilities are working intensively to prevent the spread of infection.

There are gastroenterocolitis, unknown etiology, something else. There are no cases of cholera, thank God. But potentially, the system already understands that the epidemic season has begun, he added.

Lyashko urges not to neglect vaccination during the war. He emphasizes the importance of contacting your family doctor to get all missed vaccinations. Especially now that we are in the epidemic season.

We have strengthened epidemic monitoring, identify all cases of diarrhea, other things, and see what the symptoms are. We have certain test systems in order to investigate and not miss cases. Those infectious diseases that can be transmitted if banal hygiene standards are not observed are threatened. When you didn't wash the fruit, wash your hands, or wash anything else. This is hepatitis, and the same cholera. This is botulism-there is no electricity, there are violations of storage conditions. All this can lead to infectious diseases or food poisoning., he added.

Recall

During May in Ukraine, 16 people were hospitalized with a diagnosis of botulism.