Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Due to a malfunction in Diia, the winner of the Eurovision National Selection could not be determined

Due to a malfunction in Diia, the winner of the Eurovision National Selection could not be determined

Kyiv

 • 27641 views

A malfunction in the Diia app prevented the announcement of the winner of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, and voting will continue until the app is restored and the winner is announced on February 4.

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 could not be determined due to a malfunction in the Diia app. It is planned to be announced tomorrow. The voting will last from the moment Diia is restored until tomorrow evening, UNN reports .

Details

According to the information, the action could not be restored after the failure. The voting will continue as soon as the application resumes.

Tomorrow, February 4, at 19:05, the voting lines will close and the winner will be announced.

Recall

Today, the final of the national selection for Eurovision is taking place in Ukraine. The voting took place in Diia. At some point, the app crashed, and Ukrainians wrote that they could not vote. 

Jamala announced her third pregnancy on the day of the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 202403.02.24, 18:50 • 31334 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

TechnologiesEvents

