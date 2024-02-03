Due to a malfunction in Diia, the winner of the Eurovision National Selection could not be determined

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 could not be determined due to a malfunction in the Diia app. It is planned to be announced tomorrow. The voting will last from the moment Diia is restored until tomorrow evening, UNN reports .

Details

According to the information, the action could not be restored after the failure. The voting will continue as soon as the application resumes.

Tomorrow, February 4, at 19:05, the voting lines will close and the winner will be announced.

Recall

Today, the final of the national selection for Eurovision is taking place in Ukraine. The voting took place in Diia. At some point, the app crashed, and Ukrainians wrote that they could not vote.

