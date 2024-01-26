In Ukraine, clinics were required to dispose of frozen reproductive cells of fallen soldiers: Servant of the People reacted

At the end of November, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that obliges Ukrainian clinics to dispose of reproductive cells of dead soldiers stored in cryobanks starting in March. Women began to raise the alarm, and the Servant of the People party promised to vote for the necessary changes to prevent this from happening, UNN reports.

On December 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill passed by the Verkhovna Rada on November 22, which provides, among other things, that "in the event of the death or declaration of death in accordance with the established procedure of a person whose reproductive cells are stored, their storage is terminated with further disposal.

According to the law, which comes into force on March 24, clinics will be required to dispose of frozen biological material.

Lawyer Olena Babych told one of the stories of the family of a fallen soldier.

"The other day I was counseling the widow of a soldier. A young guy, they dreamed of having children. We cryopreserved his sperm before he went to the front. We drew up all the necessary documents - a contract, a power of attorney for his wife, an application to use the sperm to give birth to a much-desired child together. The husband died," Babych wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that she did not understand the adoption of this ban.

"How can we explain to a grieving woman who, just a couple of months ago, was preparing documents with her husband to have a child, that while her husband was defending the state and died, our lawmakers literally deprived him of the right to be a father after his death?" Babych wonders.

At the same time, the Servant of the People party responded to this legislative conflict by noting that the Verkhovna Rada would not hesitate to vote for the necessary changes, in particular to the Civil Code and other laws.

"If the families of the Heroes are told that there are any problems with the storage of biological material, that it can be destroyed, we will definitely remove this problem by March. The Verkhovna Rada will not hesitate to vote for the necessary changes, in particular to the Civil Code and other laws," said MP Mykhailo Radutskyi.

He emphasizedthat the parliament is interested in ensuring that every hero has a continuation of his or her lineage.

The Ukrainian parliament passed a lawallowing soldiers to store reproductive cells in cryobanks for free to preserve their chance of parenthood after being wounded.