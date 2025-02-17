Duda to meet with Kellogg on Tuesday: what is known about the meeting

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Duda to meet with Kellogg on Tuesday: what is known about the meeting

Duda to meet with Kellogg on Tuesday: what is known about the meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet with U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg on February 18 at the presidential palace. The meeting was initiated by the American side to discuss the position on peace talks.

The meeting between Polish President Andrzej Duda and US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will take place on Tuesday, February 18, in the Polish presidential palace, said Wojciech Kolarski , head of the International Policy Bureau of the Polish Presidential Office, on Radio RMF24, UNN reports.

Details

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting between Andrzej Duda and Keith Kellogg at the presidential palace," Kolarsky said.

Asked what Kellogg would hear from Duda, Kolarsky said that "the president will repeat what he has been saying for a long time." "Russia cannot win this war. It cannot succeed," Kolarsky said.

"It was the American side that was interested in the conversation. I would even say that there were some problems with the schedule, but this was what the American side wanted," he said.

As indicated, the meeting between Duda and Kellogg is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, as emphasized by Kolyarsky, wants to know the position of Polish President Andrzej Duda on peace talks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising