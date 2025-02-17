Duda to meet with Kellogg on Tuesday: what is known about the meeting

The meeting between Polish President Andrzej Duda and US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will take place on Tuesday, February 18, in the Polish presidential palace, said Wojciech Kolarski , head of the International Policy Bureau of the Polish Presidential Office, on Radio RMF24, UNN reports.

Details

"Tomorrow there will be a meeting between Andrzej Duda and Keith Kellogg at the presidential palace," Kolarsky said.

Asked what Kellogg would hear from Duda, Kolarsky said that "the president will repeat what he has been saying for a long time." "Russia cannot win this war. It cannot succeed," Kolarsky said.

"It was the American side that was interested in the conversation. I would even say that there were some problems with the schedule, but this was what the American side wanted," he said.

As indicated, the meeting between Duda and Kellogg is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, as emphasized by Kolyarsky, wants to know the position of Polish President Andrzej Duda on peace talks.