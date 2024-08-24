Duda: Polish PT-91 “Tverdiy” tanks take part in the battles near Kursk

Polish tanks PT-91 “Tverdiy”, which were transferred to Ukraine, are actively participating in the fighting in the Kursk region. This was reported by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who emphasized the importance of Poland's support for Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, UNN reports.

“We are watching with emotion as the PT-91 Tverdiy tanks we have donated are defending Ukraine on the battlefield, fighting in the Kursk area. Ukraine is demonstrating its strength and ability to counterattack, showing that war cannot be unpunished,” said President Duda.

These tanks are part of the large-scale assistance Poland is providing to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. The President of Poland emphasized that his country is proud to contribute to Ukraine's victory on the battlefield.

