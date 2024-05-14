Duda explains why Poland can't transfer Patriot to Ukraine

Poland cannot transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine because it is currently receiving only the first systems ordered seven years ago. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, according to UNN with reference to PAP.

Asked about the possibility of Poland transferring the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, Duda said that currently Warsaw is receiving only the first elements of the system, ordered seven years ago.

"It is difficult to talk today about the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine when we in Poland do not yet have this system completed for our own defense needs," - Duda emphasized.

Duda noted that Poland was the first country to send weapons to Ukraine. He reminded that Warsaw also gave Kyiv equipment of considerable value and has been supporting Ukraine with military aid all along.

At the same time, Duda emphasized that Poland spends a lot on defense to be sure that it will not be attacked by Russia.

