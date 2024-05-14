ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Duda explains why Poland can't transfer Patriot to Ukraine

Duda explains why Poland can't transfer Patriot to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Poland cannot transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine, as it is currently receiving only the first systems ordered seven years ago, as stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Poland cannot transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine because it is currently receiving only the first systems ordered seven years ago.  This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, according to UNN with reference to PAP.

Details 

Asked about the possibility of Poland transferring the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, Duda said that currently  Warsaw is receiving only the first elements of the system, ordered seven years ago. 

"It is difficult to talk today about the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine when we in Poland do not yet have this system completed for our own defense needs," - Duda emphasized.

Duda noted that Poland was the first country to send weapons to Ukraine.  He reminded that Warsaw  also gave Kyiv equipment of considerable value and has been supporting Ukraine with military aid all along. 

At the same time, Duda emphasized that Poland spends a lot on defense to be sure that it will not be attacked by Russia.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

