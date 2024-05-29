Drying up of the Dniester reservoir: Ukrhydroenergo assures that the situation has stabilized

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 64799 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138215 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143351 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236803 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147682 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218602 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112925 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205230 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 62894 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108845 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45117 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104545 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 40651 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236803 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205230 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231342 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218580 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 361 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 10504 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104545 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108845 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158099 views
Drying up of the Dniester reservoir: Ukrhydroenergo assures that the situation has stabilized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16242 views

As of May 28, the water level in the upper reaches of the Dniester hydroelectric complex is not critical, and the situation has stabilized.

As of 8:00 on May 28, the water level mark in the upper reaches of the Dniester integrated hydroelectric complex is not critical, while the situation has stabilized, Ukrhydroenergo reported on Wednesday, reports UNN

Details

Ukrhydroenergo reminded that as a result of Russian attacks on energy facilities and an emergency situation in the operation of the United energy system, the mode of operation of reservoirs of the Dniester integrated hydroelectric complex in the period from February 24, 2022 is carried out taking into account the need to cover the electricity shortage.

"Since mid-April 2024, discharge costs from the Dniester hydroelectric power station have been a necessary measure to maintain the stable operation of the energy system. Since May 15, discharges from the Dniester reservoir correspond to those established by the Interdepartmental Commission," the company said. 

However, in May, weather conditions with a lack of precipitation and high air temperatures led to a significant decrease in the water content of the Dniester and its tributaries. According to the company, the inflow to the Dniester reservoir is about 30% of the norm.

As of 8:00 a.m. on May 28, the water level mark in the upper stream is  114.38 m, the water flow to the Dniester reservoir is 90 M3/s. at the moment, the upper stream mark is not critical, for example, for comparison  -  in 2022, due to low water and low tide, it was  112.57 m.

Now the situation has stabilized, the intensive operation of the reservoir has stopped

- specified in the company.

 as noted in Ukrhydroenergo, given that the inflow is currently less than normal for this period of the year, the operation of the reservoir may continue, and it is expected that it may amount to several centimeters per day. 

Ukrhydroenergo CEO: It will take years to restore DniproHES25.03.24, 16:12 • 33573 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

Contact us about advertising