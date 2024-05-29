Drying up of the Dniester reservoir: Ukrhydroenergo assures that the situation has stabilized

As of 8:00 on May 28, the water level mark in the upper reaches of the Dniester integrated hydroelectric complex is not critical, while the situation has stabilized, Ukrhydroenergo reported on Wednesday, reports UNN.

Details

Ukrhydroenergo reminded that as a result of Russian attacks on energy facilities and an emergency situation in the operation of the United energy system, the mode of operation of reservoirs of the Dniester integrated hydroelectric complex in the period from February 24, 2022 is carried out taking into account the need to cover the electricity shortage.

"Since mid-April 2024, discharge costs from the Dniester hydroelectric power station have been a necessary measure to maintain the stable operation of the energy system. Since May 15, discharges from the Dniester reservoir correspond to those established by the Interdepartmental Commission," the company said.

However, in May, weather conditions with a lack of precipitation and high air temperatures led to a significant decrease in the water content of the Dniester and its tributaries. According to the company, the inflow to the Dniester reservoir is about 30% of the norm.

As of 8:00 a.m. on May 28, the water level mark in the upper stream is 114.38 m, the water flow to the Dniester reservoir is 90 M3/s. at the moment, the upper stream mark is not critical, for example, for comparison - in 2022, due to low water and low tide, it was 112.57 m.

Now the situation has stabilized, the intensive operation of the reservoir has stopped - specified in the company.

as noted in Ukrhydroenergo, given that the inflow is currently less than normal for this period of the year, the operation of the reservoir may continue, and it is expected that it may amount to several centimeters per day.

