Drones may have attacked military airfield in Tver in Russia - network

The network reports an alleged nighttime drone attack on a military airfield in Tver, Russia. the Russian Defense Ministry claims 2 "destroyed" drones over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions of Russia at night, UNN reports.

Details

"Drones attacked Tver, probably a military airfield. Local publics report a UAV attack in the Migalovo area," the telegram channel ASTRA/ reported

Video of shooting at drones in Tver has also been released.

There are no official comments yet.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that on the night of September 3, its air defense system shot down two aircraft-type drones over the Bryansk and Kaluga regions of Russia.

Explosions occurred in the tver region of russia