Drone attacks cause damage to settlements in the belgorod region of the russian federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28021 views

Several settlements in the belgorod region of the russian federation were attacked by drones, as a result of which buildings and vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured.

Drone attacks cause damage to settlements in the belgorod region of the russian federation

A number of settlements in the belgorod region of the russian federation were targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles. According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of these incidents. This is reported by the governor of the belgorod region gladkov, reports UNN.

Details

In the klimovo farm of the borisovsky district, a kamikaze drone caused damage to one private house. Consequently, the windows, roof and facade were damaged.

In the graivoronsky City district, damage was also recorded in 4 localities as a result of drone attacks. In the village of poroz, one private household was damaged, as well as a passenger car. In the village of bezymyanno, the roof of an administrative building was destroyed. In the village of new building-the second burned down one private household. In the village of golovchino, a passenger car was damaged.

UAV attacks also caused serious damage in the village of murom, shebeki City district, where the roof collapsed and the interior of the house was damaged.

Services are working at the scene of events.

UAV strike causes house fire, woman injured in belgorod region18.06.24, 04:25 • 37482 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
