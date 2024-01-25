Drone attack on Odesa left 80 homes without electricity - Ministry of Energy

As a result of the hostilities, a number of regions have experienced problems with electricity supply. In particular, 80 consumers were left without electricity in Odesa due to an enemy drone attack, and 64 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region are still without electricity. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Due to an enemy drone attack in Odesa, 80 consumers are without electricity. Restoration work is underway," the ministry said.

They also noted that the shelling led to the loss of electricity supply in Zaporizhzhia: 354 metering points are still without power, and 1600 families have been restored. As a result of the hostilities, 64 settlements (over 5.9 thousand consumers) remain without electricity.

In Donetsk region 78 settlements remain without electricity.

In Kherson, more than 3,500 metering points remain without power as a result of the fighting, and another 26,000 in the region.

As for Chernihiv region, more than 800 consumers were left without power due to the weather.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the power system is stable, and no scheduled outages are planned for household consumers.

No electricity shortage, power outages in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv region due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy