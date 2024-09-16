Drivers have been warned: visibility on the Kyiv-Chernihiv highway may be limited due to wind and dust

Visibility on the Kyiv-Chernihiv highway within the Kyiv region may be limited due to strong winds and dust from the fields, the Patrol Police of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Attention drivers of Kyiv region! On the 50th km of the M-01 Kyiv-Chernihiv-Novi Yarylovychi highway (near the village of Semypolky, Brovary district), due to strong side winds and dust from the fields, there may be limited visibility of the roadway in both directions," the statement said.

Drivers were urged to be careful while driving, choose a safe speed and distance.

