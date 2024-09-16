Rains and up to 28°C: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Rains are expected in the western and southern regions, and no precipitation in the rest of the country. The temperature at night will be 10-19°, during the day 19-28°. East wind, in some places with gusts up to 15-20 m/s.
Details
According to weather forecasters, on September 16, in most of the western and southern regions and in Crimea, it will be cloudy with clear skies, moderate, and at night in the Carpathians, Prykarpattia and Odesa regions, there will be some heavy rains; in the rest of the country, partly cloudy, no precipitation.
East wind, 7-12 m/s, in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s on the Left Bank.
Temperatures will be 14-19° at night and 23-28° during the day; in the western regions 10-15° at night, 19-24° during the day, and 13-18° in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia.
In Kyiv region
No precipitation. East wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 14-19°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 16-18°, during the day 25-27°.