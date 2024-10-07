Driver hit two girls in Chernihiv region, killing both children

In the village of Nova Basan in Chernihiv region, a car hit two girls aged 12 and 13 who were walking along the roadside, killing both children. Police detained the driver, the regional police reported, UNN reported.

Police detained a 26-year-old driver of an Opel who hit two young girls in the village of Nova Basan, Nizhyn district. The children died as a result of the accident - the police said.

The police received a report of a fatal accident yesterday at about 20:00.

The police found that the driver of an Opel car, moving down Shevchenko Street in the village of Nova Basan towards the village center, near the intersection with Polonsky Street, left the roadway and hit pedestrians - two girls aged 12 and 13 who were moving on the right side of the road towards the car. Both girls died as a result of the accident," the police said.

The police detained the driver of the car in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the vehicle was seized. "It is known that the driver was sober," the statement said.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated within the framework of proceedings under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules that caused the death of several persons), which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

