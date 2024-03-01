$41.340.03
Driver hits pedestrians in Poland, injuring 19 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36151 views

A 33-year-old Pole ran over a group of pedestrians at a crosswalk in Szczecin, injuring 19 people, some of whom were seriously wounded. The man was detained by the police.

Driver hits pedestrians in Poland, injuring 19 people

In Poland, a 33-year-old driver runs over a group of pedestrians, injuring 19 people.  

This is reported by Wiadomości, reports UNN.

Details

Today, at the Plac Rodla crossing in Szczecin, Poland, a car ran over a group of pedestrians, injuring at least 19 people.

According to the fire service, there are people with serious injuries among the victims.

The perpetrator of the accident tried to escape, but in a few minutes the 33-year-old Pole was detained.

Add

The police launched an investigation into the incident.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Poland
