Driver dies after car collides with cattle in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, a car overturned into a ditch after a collision with cattle. The 47-year-old driver died on the spot, and two passengers were injured. This was reported on Monday by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"A car driver was killed in an accident in Lviv region. The incident occurred on the road near the village of Rychky, Lviv district. The car overturned into a ditch. As it turned out, it was caused by a collision with cattle," the State Emergency Service said in a statement on social media.

As indicated, the 47-year-old driver was trapped by the mangled structures of the car. The rescuers used a hydraulic tool to unblock the man and handed him over to paramedics. However, he died at the scene from his injuries. Two other passengers were injured.

