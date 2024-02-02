DPRK launches several cruise missiles from its west coast

North Korea has again fired several cruise missiles off the west coast, Yonhap news agency reports, citing the Korean military, UNN reports .

Details

According to South Korea, the missiles were fired at 11 a.m. local time on Friday.

This is the fourth time in just over a week that North Korea has launched such missiles. The North Koreans call them "strategic" cruise missiles, which could mean they could be equipped with nuclear warheads.

Earlier this week, North Korea said it had tested its new submarine-launched cruise missiles under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the shipyard