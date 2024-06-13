Dozens of people injured during protests against austerity in Argentina

There are serious riots near the parliament in Argentina: people are protesting against a comprehensive package of reforms from the government of President Javier Milea. UNN writes with reference to EL PAÍS.

Details

In Argentina, clashes broke out between police and protesters over the reforms being implemented by the government of President Javier Milea.

HelpHelp

Miley wants to put Argentina back on track with an austerity program. This is being massively opposed. During a debate in the Argentine Senate on a controversial reform package proposed by the ultra-liberal government, demonstrators and police clashed violently outside the Congress building.

Details

The country is not for sale, the country is protected - chanted thousands of people gathered this Wednesday in front of the Argentine Congress

People were protesting the law, which the Senate approved overwhelmingly in a marathon session. Tensions were high from 10 a.m. when lawmakers began debating, but they grew over time, EL PAÍS reported.

A group of protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails, and the police immediately suppressed the protest. The square in front of the Congress became the scene of a fierce battle, and pro-Kirchner senators unsuccessfully asked for the session to be suspended due to the violence on the streets. At least 30 people have been detained and dozens injured.

Argentine president has changed his mind and will fly to Peace Summit in Switzerland - mass media

AddendumAddendum

There are regular protests against Milea's course. The government has already been forced to significantly reduce the planned list of measures to ensure a majority in parliament. Social movements and the left-wing opposition condemn the reform package as neoliberal and anti-social.

South America's second-largest economy suffers from a bloated government apparatus, low industrial productivity, and a major debt crisis.

Recall

UNN previously reported that Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, played up his last salary as a deputy on social media and introduced a significant savings plan during the first week, including reducing the number of ministries and planning cuts in the public sector.