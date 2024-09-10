Downing of a drone in russia: 5 people injured, a child killed

Five people were injured in the downing of a drone in ramenskoye, russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, 5 people were injured when a drone crashed into a multi-storey building in ramenskoye. One of the residents was urgently hospitalized and is now under medical supervision.

Four more people received shrapnel wounds in their homes. In addition, a 9-year-old child was killed.

