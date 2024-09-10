Downing of a drone in russia: 5 people injured, a child killed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a drone strike on a multi-storey building in ramenskoye, russia, 5 people were injured. One was hospitalized, four sustained shrapnel wounds, and a 9-year-old child was killed.
Five people were injured in the downing of a drone in ramenskoye, russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
According to reports, 5 people were injured when a drone crashed into a multi-storey building in ramenskoye. One of the residents was urgently hospitalized and is now under medical supervision.
Four more people received shrapnel wounds in their homes. In addition, a 9-year-old child was killed.
russia shoots down 10 drones flying to moscow: airports closed10.09.24, 04:21 • 36948 views