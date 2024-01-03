Double explosion in Iran: more than 70 people killed

At least 73 people were killed and 170 wounded Wednesday at a memorial service at the the grave of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, in Kerman, southeastern Iran. This was reported by UNN, with reference to Nournews and Tasnim.

Details

According to the information According to Iranian media, the first explosion occurred around 3 p.m. local time, when people were crowded on the road leading to the cemetery where the grave of General Soleimani's grave. The second explosion occurred 13 minutes later.

The semi-official agency Nournews informs, that several gas cylinders exploded on the road leading to the cemetery.

The state television reported a "terrorist attack", quoting Rahman Jalali, deputy governor of Kerman province.

According to the first information provided by state television, "during this incident" that took place near the Saheb al-Zaman mosque, where the grave of Suleimani's grave, "at least 73 people were killed". Iranian news agency Tasnim reports at least 170 wounded.

The official Iran's official news agency confirmedthat two "bomb-laden suitcases" were detonated by remote control at the entrance to the cemetery. However, a local MP claims that there were "four" explosions at the cemetery.

Recall

Defense Minister. Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Gharani Ashtiani said on Wednesday that the assassination of of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, will definitely have consequences. He also blamed the United States for the rising tensions.

