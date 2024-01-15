ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Don't repeat the mistakes of the past: the Ministry of Justice told what a peace treaty with russia should look like

Don't repeat the mistakes of the past: the Ministry of Justice told what a peace treaty with russia should look like

Ukraine's Justice Minister Denys Malyuska insists that the agreement that will end Ukraine's war with russia must be signed with the participation of other guarantor countries.

Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska insists that the agreement on the end of the war between Ukraine and russia should be multilateral, that is, signed by the guarantor countries. Malyuska said this in Davos during the fourth meeting of national security advisers, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Minister of Justice made a report on the 10th point "Confirmation of the end of the war" of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Malyuska, Ukraine has repeatedly tried to negotiate mutual relations with Russia and draw up an international agreement.

This is not the first time for us - this applies to the Common Border Agreement, the "great" Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, the Budapest Memorandum, the Minsk Agreements, and even the Pereyaslav Articles of 1659

- said the Minister of Justice.

He is convinced that Ukraine cannot repeat its previous mistakes, so Kyiv needs a new peace treaty to be signed together with its partner countries.  

The treaty that will confirm the end of the war should be based on the Peace Formula, be multilateral, i.e. signed not only by Ukraine and russia, but also by the guarantor countries, be comprehensive and regulate all areas affected by the war. The terms of the agreement should be clear and legally binding, and the agreement itself should be ratified by the parliaments of the signatory countries

- summarized Denys Maliuska.

Addendum

The Ministry of Justice reminded that during the last meeting  on the implementation of the 10th paragraph of the Peace Formula on the confirmation of the end of the war, a discussion on the implementation of this paragraph was launched with the participation of representatives of the diplomatic corps.

At that time, 86 participants joined the event: representatives of 83 foreign countries and three international organizations.

Recall

In Davos, national security advisors reviewed the second five points of the Ukrainian peace formula.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising