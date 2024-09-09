Donetsk region under enemy fire: two people killed, three more wounded

Donetsk region is under occupants' fire. As a result of enemy attacks, two people were killed and three wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

According to the head of the RMA, Hirnyk of Kurakhivka community is under constant fire. Today, a man was killed by enemy shelling there, and 2 more people were wounded.

“In Kleban-Byk of the Illinivska community, Russians killed a 59-year-old woman and wounded another person. A house and an outbuilding were damaged in the village,” added Filashkin.

