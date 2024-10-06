ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Dolphins can smile and do it very often: new study by scientists

Dolphins can smile and do it very often: new study by scientists

Scientists have discovered that bottlenose dolphins use a “smile” to invite other dolphins to play with them. This only happens during social interactions, not when in contact with humans or when alone.

Dolphins are considered to be perhaps the most intelligent animals on Earth after humans. This is reflected in their complex behavior. A new study published in the journal iScience shows that dolphins can "smile" as part of social interaction, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that biologists from the University of Pisa (Italy) have discovered that bottlenose dolphins use facial expressions similar to a smile to show others their desire to play together. 

Dolphins like to play by jumping out of the water, riding the waves, playing with things in the water, chasing each other, and simulating a fight. An invitation to these games can be an open mouth, which scientists believe is analogous to a human smile. Other members of the group often respond with similar "facial expressions".

We have found the presence of expressive facial expressions, open mouths, in aphalines, and we have shown that dolphins are also capable of mirroring the facial expressions of others. Open-mouth signals and rapid facial expressions appear repeatedly in the mammalian family tree, suggesting that visual communication has played a crucial role in shaping complex social interactions not only in dolphins but in many species,

- the statement said.

The scientists also discovered an interesting pattern. Although dolphins are eager to interact with humans, they only used the "smile" when communicating with each other and not with humans. When a dolphin is alone, it does not "smile" either.

The researchers recorded 1288 "smiles" when the dolphins played together, and only one when the dolphin played alone. 

The open-mouth gesture probably evolved from biting, breaking the biting sequence to leave only the "intent to bite" without contact. The relaxed open mouth, seen in social carnivores, the playing faces of monkeys, and even human laughter, is a universal sign of playfulness, helping animals - and us - to show fun and avoid conflict,

- the scientists reported.

Scientists find skull of huge ancient dolphin in the Amazon21.03.24, 00:26 • 29696 views

Olga Rozgon

