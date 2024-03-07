Doesn't hide her sympathies for Putin: ballerina Ilze Liepa is deprived of Lithuanian citizenship

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11077 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 30408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30211 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183451 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169980 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217099 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248322 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371419 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 30408 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 183451 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 150915 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169980 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161331 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16599 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17492 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22066 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30126 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Doesn't hide her sympathies for Putin: ballerina Ilze Liepa is deprived of Lithuanian citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26643 views

Russian ballerina Ilze Liepa was deprived of Lithuanian citizenship for publicly supporting Russia and Vladimir Putin, calling the war in Ukraine a "special operation" and expressing contempt for Western values.

Doesn't hide her sympathies for Putin: ballerina Ilze Liepa is deprived of Lithuanian citizenship

Ballerina Ilze Liepa was deprived of Lithuanian citizenship. The decree was signed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, reports UNN with reference to Delfi.

According to the publication, the reason was a public expression of support for Russia, as well as an interview with the ballerina, in which she "does not hide her sympathies for Vladimir Putin, calls the war in Ukraine a special operation and openly despises Western peace and values.

Lithuanian citizenship was granted to a ballet dancer with Russian citizenship as an exception.

In November last year, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry instructed the Migration Department to begin the procedure for depriving Russian ballerina Ilze Liepa of Lithuanian citizenship.

Add

Along with Liepa, Lithuanian citizenship was also revoked from businessman Yuri Kudimov, who "carried out activities incompatible with the interests of Lithuania's national security". According to the Lithuanian Department of State Security, Kudimov was granted citizenship in 1998 by concealing the fact that he was an intelligence officer of the USSR KGB.

Help

Ilze Liepa is the daughter of the Soviet ballet dancer Maris Liepa, one of the most famous representatives of Latvia. In 2000, she was granted Lithuanian citizenship as an exception, as she had been dancing with Lithuanian artist Petras Skirmantas for more than 10 years.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11