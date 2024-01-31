DobroDiy Charity Marketplace reports on assistance to medical institutions: repair of operating rooms, medicines, training of doctors

Since the founding of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, one of the key areas of work has been comprehensive support for basic medical institutions in Ukraine. In wartime, the urgency of helping hospitals has increased many times over, as has the number of needs. The Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, reported on what was implemented in this area of activity in 2023, UNN reports.

"We adhere to a systematic approach to helping medical institutions, which is why we invest our efforts and resources in covering gaps rather than duplicating public procurement. In 2023, we managed to implement several strategic cases," said representatives of the Philanthropic Marketplace.

The organization indicated that, among other things, the assistance was aimed at:

▪️ Repairs worth over UAH 1,700,000. In particular, the Regional Medical Center for Family Health was renovated:

- repair of the trauma surgery room for the subsequent installation of a mobile digital operating X-ray machine of the Carmex RK C-arm type;

- connection to the oxygen supply system for hospital departments;

- repair of the ventilation system and premises of the pathology department.

▪️ Providing departments with scarce medicines and consumables worth UAH 800,000.

▪️ Training and professional development of medical staff worth more than UAH 100,000:

"It is extremely important that the competence and qualifications of healthcare workers grow. The quality of services provided to patients fundamentally depends on it. Realizing this, we are happy to support doctors and their thirst for new knowledge and skills.

Hospitals and staff are working at a frantic pace today. We continue to support the medical professionals who guard the lives and health of both military and civilian Ukrainians every day. Unfortunately, state support alone is often not enough for doctors to work effectively. We appeal to our partners, socially responsible businesses, and potential donors to support a permanent collection to support basic hospitals that heroically hold the frontline of medical care in Ukraine," said representatives of the Philanthropic Marketplace.

You can support the implementation of important projects through the official website of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange: https://248.dp.ua/projects/1202#pay.

Boats, trucks and UAVs: how the DobroDiy Charity Marketplace supports defenders