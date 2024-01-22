Boats, trucks and UAVs: how the DobroDiy Charity Marketplace supports defenders

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedko, has been continuously supporting Ukraine's defenders in the hottest spots - helping the military has become a priority for the organization, UNN reports.

"In 2023, we managed to 'close' more than 150 requests totaling more than UAH 29,600,000. Details of the reports and transfers to the military can be found under the hashtag #dobroZSU," the organization said.

Among the most significant cases that we managed to implement last year together with partners and donors:

◾️6 trucks from Scania, Volvo, MAN and 3 Fliegl trailers for the Ukrainian Marine Corps units worth over UAH 8.6 million;

◾️Безпілотні systems for aerial reconnaissance units worth more than UAH 3.8 million:

- 2 DJI Matrice 300 RTK aerial reconnaissance systems with a thermal imager worth over UAH 2 million;

- 3 electric UAVs "Kazhan" E620 with a total value of over UAH 1.3 million;

- SkyFall "Vampire" GEN1 hexacopter worth UAH 435 thousand.

◾️Мобільний a mobile tire changer for the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 1.2 million;

◾️5 Whaly assault boats for the 35th and 38th Marine Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with which the Birds of Magyara are performing combat missions in the southern part of the frontline, worth over UAH 500,000;

◾️Апаратний KVS ANTIDRON-G6 UAV control channel suppression system worth UAH 470,000.

"In order for us to continue to be able to systematically support the Defense Forces, providing the units with everything they need, we urge you to support our defenders with a charitable contribution at the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects/1201#pay," added the representatives of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange.