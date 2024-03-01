Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians launch three drones at Nikopol and fire missiles at Kryvyi Rih district, there are hits

Russians attacked Nikopol with drones three times. The consequences of the shelling are still being clarified. In addition, there was a hit during a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote about it , UNN reports .

Details

Enemy troops attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones three times during the day. All UAVs were directed at the district center. The consequences are being clarified. - Lysak wrote.

The head of the JFO also said that in the afternoon, the defenders shot down a Russian cruise missile over Kryvyi Rih. He noted that there was a hit during this attack. However, there were no casualties.