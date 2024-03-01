Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians launch three drones at Nikopol and fire missiles at Kryvyi Rih district, there are hits

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11077 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 30408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30211 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183451 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169980 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169785 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217099 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248322 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154115 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371419 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 30408 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 183451 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 150915 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169980 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161331 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16599 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17492 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22066 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30126 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians launch three drones at Nikopol and fire missiles at Kryvyi Rih district, there are hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27848 views

Russians attacked Nikopol with drones three times and launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, but the defenders shot down the missile and there were no casualties.

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians launch three drones at Nikopol and fire missiles at Kryvyi Rih district, there are hits

Russians attacked Nikopol with drones three times. The consequences of the shelling are still being clarified. In addition, there was a hit during a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote about it , UNN reports .

Details

Enemy troops attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones three times during the day. All UAVs were directed at the district center. The consequences are being clarified.

- Lysak wrote.

The head of the JFO also said that in the afternoon, the defenders shot down a Russian cruise missile over Kryvyi Rih. He noted that there was a hit during this attack. However, there were no casualties.

In the afternoon, the defenders shot down a cruise missile over Kryvyi Rih. There was a hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

- wrote the head of the OBA.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Kryvyi Rih
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11