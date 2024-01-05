Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missiles and attack Nikopol district with drones and artillery

The Russian army launched missile strikes in Dnipropetrovs'k region. In particular, the enemy fired a missile at Kryvyi Rih district. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The aggressor fired a missile at Kryvyi Rih district. No one was killed or injured. - Lysak said.

In addition to the residents of Kryvyi Rih district, according to the head of the JMA, residents of Nikpopol district also came under enemy fire. The Russians fired three times from artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones four times.

Lysak also said that two private houses in Nikopol caught fire because of the shelling. Rescuers quickly put them out.

According to the State Emergency Service, one house in Nikopol was destroyed to the ground and 5 others were damaged due to the attack on Friday .

In addition, the enemy's hardware damaged a power line and a local gas pipeline.

In the Marhanets community, a country house caught fire due to racist attacks. As of 6:30 p.m., rescuers were extinguishing the fire.

There were no attacks in the Dnipropetrovs'k region yesterday either. During Thursday, the occupiers carried out eight drone attacks and six artillery attacks here