Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attack Nikopol district again, without casualties or destruction

Russian occupants shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region once again. They used attack drones and artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The enemy is testing its strength every day... And today is no exception. Three times the Russian army attacked Nikopol region. - Lysak wrote.

Lysak said that the Russians sent a kamikaze drone to the district center. And later they fired twice at the Marhanets community with artillery.

People were not injured. There is no information about the damage either.

In other areas, Friday was quiet.

The day before, the Russian army also attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with attack drones and artillery. In particular, in the morning they attacked Nikopol. In the afternoon, they focused on shelling. Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. There were no casualties. However, a private house was reportedly damaged.