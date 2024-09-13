Dnipropetrovsk region: Russian troops shell Nikopol district 20 times, there are wounded

The Russian army attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region twenty times with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, there are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

"A 54-year-old woman was injured in a hostile attack in Nikopol. Two more - in Marhanets. A woman and a man are 63 and 60 years old," said Colonel Lysak.

According to him, 6 apartment buildings and 5 private houses were damaged in the district center. A utility company, a medical center, a cafe, a shop, a car wash, and 17 cars were damaged. Power lines were also damaged.

Power grids are also damaged in the Marhanets community. An enterprise, 4 local houses, as well as the same number of cars and a motorcycle were destroyed there. The garage cooperative is also damaged.

It was also loud in the Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska and Myrivska communities. The infrastructure there was damaged, and a shop and a car were smashed.

"In total, the Russians fired at Nikopol district twenty times. They used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. They also dropped ammunition from a UAV," summarized the RMA head.

