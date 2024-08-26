Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia resumes traffic after Russian missile strikes

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121201 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124364 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203029 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156070 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154170 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143512 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200597 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112495 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189064 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105142 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56304 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66978 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38925 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96628 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75539 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200597 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189064 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215690 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203645 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25631 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150921 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150115 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154139 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145026 views
Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia resumes traffic after Russian missile strikes

Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia resumes traffic after Russian missile strikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40175 views

On August 26, traffic on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia resumed, having been previously restricted due to Russian missile strikes. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, called for compliance with safety rules.

On the afternoon of August 26, traffic at the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant dam in Zaporizhzhia resumed. Earlier, restrictions were imposed due to Russian missile strikes. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

For the attention of road users! Traffic on the DniproHES dam has been restored

- Fedorov said. 

He also urged the locals to be vigilant and follow safety rules.

Recall

On the morning of August 26, it became known that due to the security situation, traffic was temporarily blocked at the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia region. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

