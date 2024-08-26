Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia resumes traffic after Russian missile strikes
On August 26, traffic on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia resumed, having been previously restricted due to Russian missile strikes. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, called for compliance with safety rules.
On the afternoon of August 26, traffic at the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant dam in Zaporizhzhia resumed. Earlier, restrictions were imposed due to Russian missile strikes. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
For the attention of road users! Traffic on the DniproHES dam has been restored
He also urged the locals to be vigilant and follow safety rules.
Recall
On the morning of August 26, it became known that due to the security situation, traffic was temporarily blocked at the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia region.