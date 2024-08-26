Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia resumes traffic after Russian missile strikes

On the afternoon of August 26, traffic at the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant dam in Zaporizhzhia resumed. Earlier, restrictions were imposed due to Russian missile strikes. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

For the attention of road users! Traffic on the DniproHES dam has been restored - Fedorov said.

He also urged the locals to be vigilant and follow safety rules.

Recall

On the morning of August 26, it became known that due to the security situation, traffic was temporarily blocked at the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam in Zaporizhzhia region.