$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11051 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 30285 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30152 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183306 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169879 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217077 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248316 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154111 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371419 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
DIU responds to Russia's statement on readiness to hand over bodies of those killed in the Il-76

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59196 views

Andriy Yusov said that Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to Russia to hand over the bodies.

DIU responds to Russia's statement on readiness to hand over bodies of those killed in the Il-76

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to Russia to hand over the bodies of the allegedly killed Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the IL-76 that crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia on January 24, and work is underway, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Andriy Yusov, told LIGA.net, commenting on the statement of the Russian Ombudsman that Russia is allegedly ready to hand over the bodies to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to the aggressor state to hand over the bodies of the allegedly killed Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the IL-76. And work in this direction is underway

- Yusov said.

AddendumAddendum

Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova announces the readiness of the Russian authorities to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of people killed in the Il-76 crash. 

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets responded by statingthat the Russian side is once again speculating on the downing of the IL-76, but so far, at his request, Russia has not provided any official lists, confirmed the fact, or granted international organizations access to the site of the tragedy.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the IL-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod, Russia . However, Ukraine does not have enough information on whether the prisoners who were supposed to be exchanged that day are still alive.   

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11