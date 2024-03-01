DIU responds to Russia's statement on readiness to hand over bodies of those killed in the Il-76

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to Russia to hand over the bodies of the allegedly killed Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the IL-76 that crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia on January 24, and work is underway, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Andriy Yusov, told LIGA.net, commenting on the statement of the Russian Ombudsman that Russia is allegedly ready to hand over the bodies to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed to the aggressor state to hand over the bodies of the allegedly killed Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the IL-76. And work in this direction is underway - Yusov said.

Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova announces the readiness of the Russian authorities to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of people killed in the Il-76 crash.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets responded by statingthat the Russian side is once again speculating on the downing of the IL-76, but so far, at his request, Russia has not provided any official lists, confirmed the fact, or granted international organizations access to the site of the tragedy.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the IL-76 plane that crashed near Belgorod, Russia . However, Ukraine does not have enough information on whether the prisoners who were supposed to be exchanged that day are still alive.