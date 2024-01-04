DIU confirms that a Su-34 bomber burned down in Chelyabinsk in Russia: video shown

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that a Su-34 bomber burned down in Chelyabinsk, Russia, and showed a video, UNN reports.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that on the night of January 4, 2024, a Su-34 tactical bomber burned down at the Russian Shagol airfield (Chelyabinsk)," the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the DIU, the combat aircraft belonged to the aviation regiment of the 21st Mixed Aviation Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The causes of the fire are being clarified," the DIU said.

