What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

DIU conducts special operation in Belgorod region, attacks Russian platoon stronghold

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22399 views

Ukrainian intelligence conducted a special operation in the Belgorod region, mining a road and striking a Russian stronghold, causing enemy losses.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported on a special operation in the Belgorod region of Russia. The soldiers mined the road and attacked a Russian platoon stronghold. This is reported by the GUR Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the increasing number of cases of sabotage by the Russians and to protect Ukrainian civilians living in communities near the state border and suffering from aggressor attacks, the soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have implemented a set of special actions," the statement said.

It is noted that on the basis of intelligence, the top leadership of the Russian occupation army planned an inspection of Russian positions in the Hraivoronsky district of the Belgorod region due to the dissatisfaction and complaints of the personnel there about poor service conditions.

Before the arrival of the leadership, the occupiers began to carry out active engineering work.

"In order to inflict losses on the enemy and worsen its moral and psychological state, the DIU Special Forces planned and carried out a special operation. In the course of performing the task, the scouts mined the only road used by the invaders in the specified area and attacked a Russian platoon stronghold," the DIU added.

The enemy suffered losses as a result of an attack with small arms and mortars, as well as an explosion on Ukrainian mines. The number of killed and wounded occupants is being clarified.

Recall

As a result of a special operation of the GUR, a fighter-bomber Su-34burned down at the Russian Shagol airfield.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

