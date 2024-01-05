DIU conducts special operation in Belgorod region, attacks Russian platoon stronghold

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported on a special operation in the Belgorod region of Russia. The soldiers mined the road and attacked a Russian platoon stronghold. This is reported by the GUR Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the increasing number of cases of sabotage by the Russians and to protect Ukrainian civilians living in communities near the state border and suffering from aggressor attacks, the soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have implemented a set of special actions," the statement said.

It is noted that on the basis of intelligence, the top leadership of the Russian occupation army planned an inspection of Russian positions in the Hraivoronsky district of the Belgorod region due to the dissatisfaction and complaints of the personnel there about poor service conditions.

Before the arrival of the leadership, the occupiers began to carry out active engineering work.

"In order to inflict losses on the enemy and worsen its moral and psychological state, the DIU Special Forces planned and carried out a special operation. In the course of performing the task, the scouts mined the only road used by the invaders in the specified area and attacked a Russian platoon stronghold," the DIU added.

The enemy suffered losses as a result of an attack with small arms and mortars, as well as an explosion on Ukrainian mines. The number of killed and wounded occupants is being clarified.

Recall

As a result of a special operation of the GUR, a fighter-bomber Su-34burned down at the Russian Shagol airfield.