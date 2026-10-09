Disney is preparing an IMAX competitor and is in talks with Hollywood’s biggest film studios

Walt Disney is negotiating with Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures and Lionsgate over the use of the new Infinity Vision theatrical format, which is intended to compete with IMAX. Bloomberg reports this, citing its own sources, writes UNN.

Details

Infinity Vision brings large-format theater screens together under a single brand. The initiative involves the use of laser projectors, Dolby 7.1 surround sound and screens approximately 15 meters wide.

According to the publication's sources, Hollywood studios have already expressed interest in the project, although some companies are awaiting the results of its first large-scale advertising campaign.

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Disney plans to actively promote Infinity Vision during the premiere of the film "Avengers: Doomsday," scheduled for December 18, 2026.

The development of the alternative format was partly prompted by competition for IMAX screens. The third installment of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which has reached an agreement to screen in IMAX, is also scheduled for release that weekend.

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According to Disney's estimates, around 5,500 theater screens worldwide already meet Infinity Vision requirements. This is approximately three times more than the number of IMAX screens.

If other Hollywood studios support the initiative, Infinity Vision could become a notable competitor to IMAX in the premium theatrical exhibition segment.

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