Disease prevention and rehabilitation: Ukraine and Germany agree to strengthen cooperation in healthcare

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Disease prevention and rehabilitation: Ukraine and Germany agree to strengthen cooperation in healthcare

Disease prevention and rehabilitation: Ukraine and Germany agree to strengthen cooperation in healthcare

Kyiv

The Minister of Health of Ukraine and his German counterpart signed a joint declaration on strengthening cooperation between the countries in the field of public health, disease prevention, rehabilitation, mental health and modernization of healthcare systems.

Today, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko and his German counterpart Karl Lauterbach signed a joint declaration of intent on cooperation. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN

Details 

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic and the full-scale war have demonstrated the importance of international medical partnership.

He reminded that last year 16 health ministers supported a joint statement that combines four key topics: mental health, international medical partnership, development of medical personnel and their mental health.

Today, we are signing a joint declaration that will further deepen our cooperation and define its key vectors: public health, prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases, rehabilitation, mental health, professional development, and modernization of health care systems

- The head of the Ministry of Health emphasized.

It is envisaged to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Germany to strengthen our medical systems in a number of areas:

  • public health,
  • Combating infectious and non-infectious diseases, including antimicrobial resistance,
  • disease prevention,
  • rehabilitation, including prosthetics and orthotics,
  • mental health,
  • professional development of medical personnel,
  • Sustainability and modernization of healthcare systems, including self-governance.

Addendum

German Health Minister Professor Karl Lauterbach noted that since the beginning of the war, more than 1,300 attacks on healthcare facilities and medical personnel have been documented.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion war, the German Federal Government has provided Ukraine with 28 billion euros in aid, including for the healthcare system. In addition, Germany has accepted and treated more than 900 wounded patients

- emphasized Lauterbach.

He emphasized that Germany will support Ukraine in its healthcare reform. According to him, the joint declaration allows to give a new impetus to closer cooperation, particularly in view of Ukraine's efforts to join the EU.

Recall

Ukraine has received 340,000 doses of oral polio vaccine from UNICEF with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to ensure immunization of children in 2024. 

Disease prevention and rehabilitation: Ukraine and Germany agree to strengthen cooperation in healthcare

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsHealth

