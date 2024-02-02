Disease prevention and rehabilitation: Ukraine and Germany agree to strengthen cooperation in healthcare

Today, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko and his German counterpart Karl Lauterbach signed a joint declaration of intent on cooperation. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, according to UNN.

Details

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic and the full-scale war have demonstrated the importance of international medical partnership.

He reminded that last year 16 health ministers supported a joint statement that combines four key topics: mental health, international medical partnership, development of medical personnel and their mental health.

Today, we are signing a joint declaration that will further deepen our cooperation and define its key vectors: public health, prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases, rehabilitation, mental health, professional development, and modernization of health care systems - The head of the Ministry of Health emphasized.

It is envisaged to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Germany to strengthen our medical systems in a number of areas:

public health,

Combating infectious and non-infectious diseases, including antimicrobial resistance,

disease prevention,

rehabilitation, including prosthetics and orthotics,

mental health,

professional development of medical personnel,

Sustainability and modernization of healthcare systems, including self-governance.

Addendum

German Health Minister Professor Karl Lauterbach noted that since the beginning of the war, more than 1,300 attacks on healthcare facilities and medical personnel have been documented.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion war, the German Federal Government has provided Ukraine with 28 billion euros in aid, including for the healthcare system. In addition, Germany has accepted and treated more than 900 wounded patients - emphasized Lauterbach.

He emphasized that Germany will support Ukraine in its healthcare reform. According to him, the joint declaration allows to give a new impetus to closer cooperation, particularly in view of Ukraine's efforts to join the EU.

Recall

