Director of the National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantation: Nowhere else in the world has such experience in military medicine as Ukraine

No other country in the world has such experience in military medicine as Ukraine has today. This was stated by Director General of the Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation Oleksandr Usenko, UNN reports .

The Center's Director General noted that over the past 30 years, the medical industry has made significant progress, with modern equipment that allows for highly complex surgical interventions. The Shalimov National Research Center of Surgery and Transplantation, which represents Ukrainian medicine at the world level, also has modern equipment and highly professional specialists. However, the war has made its own adjustments, and a lot of work, including scientific work, which is also actively carried out at the center, is focused on military medicine.

There are many factors that we have not encountered before. And life itself forces us to do research on how wounds are treated, how injuries are treated, how patients with polytrauma are treated, and I hope all this will be covered in a scientific paper. (...) Unfortunately, I don't think there is such experience in military medicine as Ukraine's experience in the world today. We are happy to communicate with our partners, with foreign colleagues who come to us, they watch our operations and they can say that we do some things better than they do, we do more than they do and with better results. But we are very grateful for the help, for the cooperation, for the humanitarian aid, and for the exchange of experience. It is present, and in fact, in every area our colleagues communicate with our foreign partners and share their experience - Usenko said.

He added that with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Center's Microsurgery Department was reorganized into the Microsurgery and Military Trauma Department.

"Before the war, it was indeed the Microsurgery Department, but with the beginning of the full-scale aggression, it was reorganized into the Department of Microsurgery and Consequences of Military Trauma. Life itself has challenged us, and now it is one of the main departments focused on the recovery of military who suffered during the full-scale aggression. This includes restoration of limbs, operations on blood vessels, soft tissues and nerves, which makes it possible to restore the function of organs and return the patient to service. In addition, it is not only microsurgery, I say that modern warfare is a polytrauma, meaning that it affects more than one limb - an arm or a leg. These are mine-blast injuries that affect many organs and systems, so our doctors faced the challenge that many specialists in different fields are involved in treating patients, and one person cannot do anything. It is a multifunctional team of doctors and nurses who do the work and treat people," explained Usenko.

Director of the Shalimov Institute of Traffic Engineering: Modern war is a political trauma