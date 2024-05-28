ukenru
Actual
Diia resumes car re-registration and driver's license exchange services

Diia resumes car re-registration and driver's license exchange services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18154 views

Two services for drivers - car re-registration and driver's license exchange - are available again in the Diia app after a temporary absence from May 24 to 27 due to the change of payment details at the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Two services for drivers - car re-registration and driver's license exchange - have become available in Diia again. This was reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Available again. Vehicle re-registration and driver's license exchange services in Diia have been restored," the center said in a Telegram post.

Addendum

The services were temporarily out of service due to changes in the details for paying bills at the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The restrictions were in effect from May 24 to 27 inclusive.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
telegramTelegram

