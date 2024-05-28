Diia resumes car re-registration and driver's license exchange services

Two services for drivers - car re-registration and driver's license exchange - have become available in Diia again. This was reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Available again. Vehicle re-registration and driver's license exchange services in Diia have been restored," the center said in a Telegram post.

Addendum

The services were temporarily out of service due to changes in the details for paying bills at the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The restrictions were in effect from May 24 to 27 inclusive.