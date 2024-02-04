"Diia" has started working: more than 600 thousand Ukrainians have already voted for the favorite in the National Selection for Eurovision

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 42144 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112823 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119208 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161529 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163455 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264145 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166718 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148547 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234940 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 87005 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 68113 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 45243 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 80896 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 39041 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264131 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234933 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232274 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112811 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 92912 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96930 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116138 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116877 views
"Diia" has started working: more than 600 thousand Ukrainians have already voted for the favorite in the National Selection for Eurovision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30604 views

Ukrainians are actively voting in the Diia app for the artist who will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest, and have already cast more than 600,000 votes as voting continues due to previous problems with the app.

The Diia app is back online. Ukrainians are actively voting for the artists who will represent Ukraine at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. More than 600 thousand people have already cast their votes. The poll is ongoing. This was reported by UNN with a link to the press service of the Diia public service.

612+ thousand users have already cast their votes in the app. Ukrainians, your activity is impressive! Last year, only 166+ thousand people used Diia to choose a candidate for the Eurovision Song Contest from Ukraine. The Diia development team is working in turbo mode. They overcame the problem and increased the app's capacity. As a result, the voting queues began to decrease. All Ukrainians will have time to vote for their favorite candidate.

- said the service's press service.

Details

It should be noted that due to problems with the app, voting for Ukrainians has been extended. It will last all day.

Image

And at 19:05, the live broadcast on the public broadcaster will begin, where the official results will be announced.

Context

Yesterday, on February 3,  the Diia app began to have difficulties with the voting in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest due to overload. Not only were there problems with voting for the winner of the Eurovision National Selection,  but also with the display of documents. Many citizens had a Nissan Skyline listed in their vehicle registration certificate, and some documents simply did not display.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

CultureEvents
nissanNissan
ukraineUkraine

