"Diia" has started working: more than 600 thousand Ukrainians have already voted for the favorite in the National Selection for Eurovision

The Diia app is back online. Ukrainians are actively voting for the artists who will represent Ukraine at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. More than 600 thousand people have already cast their votes. The poll is ongoing. This was reported by UNN with a link to the press service of the Diia public service.

612+ thousand users have already cast their votes in the app. Ukrainians, your activity is impressive! Last year, only 166+ thousand people used Diia to choose a candidate for the Eurovision Song Contest from Ukraine. The Diia development team is working in turbo mode. They overcame the problem and increased the app's capacity. As a result, the voting queues began to decrease. All Ukrainians will have time to vote for their favorite candidate. - said the service's press service.

Details

It should be noted that due to problems with the app, voting for Ukrainians has been extended. It will last all day.

And at 19:05, the live broadcast on the public broadcaster will begin, where the official results will be announced.

Context

Yesterday, on February 3, the Diia app began to have difficulties with the voting in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest due to overload. Not only were there problems with voting for the winner of the Eurovision National Selection, but also with the display of documents. Many citizens had a Nissan Skyline listed in their vehicle registration certificate, and some documents simply did not display.