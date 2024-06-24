"Digitalizing everything, even love": Fedorov announced the launch of marriages online in "Diia"

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89388 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99828 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117673 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188162 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232628 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142841 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368793 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181688 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197886 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89379 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84095 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99813 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98165 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117663 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 158 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3666 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11382 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13043 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17098 views
"Digitalizing everything, even love": Fedorov announced the launch of marriages online in "Diia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13235 views

Ukraine is becoming the first country in the world to allow couples to marry online via video link, revolutionizing public services and making long-distance marriages possible.

"Digitalizing everything, even love": Fedorov announced the launch of marriages online in "Diia"

Ukraine has become the first country in the world where you do not need to go to the State registers of acts of civil status of citizens to say "yes" to a loved one, because it allowed couples to marry online via "Diia", revolutionizing public services and making long-distance marriages possible, deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said on Monday, UNN writes.

The first couples got married online in "Diia". Video marriage is literally and without exaggeration a revolution in public services, and this weekend three couples signed "in "Diia"

- wrote Fedorov in Telegram.

According to him, the beta test is always a sensitive and responsible one, so the Diia team ruled the weekend in digital State register of acts of civil status of citizens.

"The first lovers to get married were activist, military man, MP Roman Lozinsky and social and behavioral communications specialist, UCU teacher Svetlana Kisileva. The couple was together during the painting because, in addition to loving each other, they have a passion for innovation. Therefore, we got married in Diia first, like real early adopters," Fedorov said.

He said that at first Ministry of Digital Transformation team thought that the key audience of the service was Couples at a distance. "And Roman and Svetlana came up with a different application of the service - they combined an online ceremony and an offline wedding. Take a note), " he said.

"In total, 2.5 thousand couples have signed up for the beta, and soon the service will be available to everyone," the official said.

"Ukraine is the first country in the world where you will not have to go to the State registers of acts of civil status of citizens to say "yes"to your loved one. The first country in the world that allows even a couple to get married at a distance. Regardless of whether the distance is measured by cities or continents. Create your own families, love each other and increase your love. We digitalize everything, even love," Fedorov summed up.

Educational documents are now available in Diia22.03.24, 12:02 • 23088 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies
