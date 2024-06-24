"Digitalizing everything, even love": Fedorov announced the launch of marriages online in "Diia"

Ukraine has become the first country in the world where you do not need to go to the State registers of acts of civil status of citizens to say "yes" to a loved one, because it allowed couples to marry online via "Diia", revolutionizing public services and making long-distance marriages possible, deputy prime minister and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said on Monday, UNN writes.

The first couples got married online in "Diia". Video marriage is literally and without exaggeration a revolution in public services, and this weekend three couples signed "in "Diia" - wrote Fedorov in Telegram.

According to him, the beta test is always a sensitive and responsible one, so the Diia team ruled the weekend in digital State register of acts of civil status of citizens.

"The first lovers to get married were activist, military man, MP Roman Lozinsky and social and behavioral communications specialist, UCU teacher Svetlana Kisileva. The couple was together during the painting because, in addition to loving each other, they have a passion for innovation. Therefore, we got married in Diia first, like real early adopters," Fedorov said.

He said that at first Ministry of Digital Transformation team thought that the key audience of the service was Couples at a distance. "And Roman and Svetlana came up with a different application of the service - they combined an online ceremony and an offline wedding. Take a note), " he said.

"In total, 2.5 thousand couples have signed up for the beta, and soon the service will be available to everyone," the official said.

"Ukraine is the first country in the world where you will not have to go to the State registers of acts of civil status of citizens to say "yes"to your loved one. The first country in the world that allows even a couple to get married at a distance. Regardless of whether the distance is measured by cities or continents. Create your own families, love each other and increase your love. We digitalize everything, even love," Fedorov summed up.

