Development of technological partnership: Ukraine and the UK launch UK-Ukraine TechBridge platform

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Development of technological partnership: Ukraine and the UK launch UK-Ukraine TechBridge platform

Development of technological partnership: Ukraine and the UK launch UK-Ukraine TechBridge platform

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24978 views

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have jointly launched the UK-Ukraine TechBridge, a development platform designed to promote innovation and strengthen partnerships between the two countries' technology sectors.

Ukraine, together with British partners, has launched a new development platform  - UK-Ukraine TechBridge, which will allow to strengthen partnerships between the two countries and launch joint innovative projects. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports

Details

According to him, Ukrainian IT companies and startups will have even more opportunities for development, including easier access to additional funding from British investors and grants.

In addition, the project will allow Ukrainian businesses to cooperate more effectively with their British colleagues and partners. 

Fedorov announces "eBaby for Business" in "Diia"09.01.24, 10:29 • 101149 views

UK-Ukraine TechBridge is beneficial for both countries. New partnerships with top players in the UK IT industry will allow the development of powerful joint products and services 

- emphasized Fedorov.

The Minister also emphasized that an important part of the program is reskilling and upskilling programs for Ukrainian IT specialists. 

Representatives of the world's top companies, such as Cisco, Salesforce, and Oracle, will share their experience and expertise. Thus, after participating in these programs, Ukrainian developers will strengthen the Ukrainian IT industry

- explained the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Addendum

Nusrat Ghani, the UK's Minister of Industry and Economic Security, emphasized that Ukraine's technology sector has provided significant support to the country's economy throughout the war.

She is also convinced that this is a key industry in ensuring the economic sustainability of the Ukrainian state and its future recovery

By building partnerships between UK and Ukrainian businesses and fostering innovation, we are boosting trade and helping to lay the foundations for Ukraine's long-term recovery, opening up future business opportunities on both sides

- said the British official.

Recall

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation presented its digital reforms, including electronic excise and car customs clearance through the Diia app.

With U.S. Representative Penny Pritzker, they discussed digitalization, defense technologies, Diia.City, and Mriya.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

