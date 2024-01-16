Development of technological partnership: Ukraine and the UK launch UK-Ukraine TechBridge platform

Ukraine, together with British partners, has launched a new development platform - UK-Ukraine TechBridge, which will allow to strengthen partnerships between the two countries and launch joint innovative projects. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Ukrainian IT companies and startups will have even more opportunities for development, including easier access to additional funding from British investors and grants.

In addition, the project will allow Ukrainian businesses to cooperate more effectively with their British colleagues and partners.

Fedorov announces "eBaby for Business" in "Diia"

UK-Ukraine TechBridge is beneficial for both countries. New partnerships with top players in the UK IT industry will allow the development of powerful joint products and services - emphasized Fedorov.

The Minister also emphasized that an important part of the program is reskilling and upskilling programs for Ukrainian IT specialists.

Representatives of the world's top companies, such as Cisco, Salesforce, and Oracle, will share their experience and expertise. Thus, after participating in these programs, Ukrainian developers will strengthen the Ukrainian IT industry - explained the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Addendum

Nusrat Ghani, the UK's Minister of Industry and Economic Security, emphasized that Ukraine's technology sector has provided significant support to the country's economy throughout the war.

She is also convinced that this is a key industry in ensuring the economic sustainability of the Ukrainian state and its future recovery

By building partnerships between UK and Ukrainian businesses and fostering innovation, we are boosting trade and helping to lay the foundations for Ukraine's long-term recovery, opening up future business opportunities on both sides - said the British official.

Recall

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation presented its digital reforms, including electronic excise and car customs clearance through the Diia app.

With U.S. Representative Penny Pritzker, they discussed digitalization, defense technologies, Diia.City, and Mriya.