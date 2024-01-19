Development of Kyiv HPP lands threatened critical infrastructure of the capital: SBI on Mazepa case

The criminal organization, which was exposed by the SBI last year, built cottages on the land of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, which is unacceptable and directly jeopardizes the functioning of Kyiv's critical infrastructure. This was stated during a telethon by SBI advisor Tetiana Sapian, quoted by the SBI, UNN reports.

Details

She reminded that on January 18, the Bureau detained businessman Ihor Mazepa, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to illegally seize the land of the Kyiv HPP, and three other accomplices. The brother of the organizer of the scheme was also detained.

"As for those who were detained yesterday, I can say that they have also been notified of suspicion," Sapian emphasized.

Sapian noted that the process of investigating this fraud will take time, as the transactions themselves were carried out according to a large-scale and complex scheme, but the investigation has reached the point where the suspicion is based on substantial evidence.

"These frauds have just been exposed. That's why suspicion is being announced. This is a long process, because the deals were quite complicated... The plots where the hydraulic structures are located, and we understand this very well, are the critical infrastructure of the capital. Now we are talking about 7 hectares of land. They were re-registered to fictitious persons to build cottage towns on them," Sapian said.

Addendum

The SBI reported that the owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, and other defendants in the case of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure - Kyiv HPP, will be chosen a preventive measure today.