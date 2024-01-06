Destroy the enemy under any conditions: Zaluzhnyi shows combat work of M777 howitzer crew

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi published a video showing the combat work of the soldiers of the 45th separate artillery brigade using the M777 howitzer, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zaluzhnyi, unfavorable weather does not interfere with the combat work of the 45th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which uses the American M777 howitzer to destroy the enemy under any conditions.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the relevant footage of the unit's work.

"We are ready to work rain or shine to support the infantry on the front line. The intensity of our work depends on the number of targets we have engaged. Today, for example, we successfully hit a concentration of enemy personnel. The fewer enemies there are on our land, the closer our Victory is," the artillerymen say.

Recall

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out strikes on 5 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy control point. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report.