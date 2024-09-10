Desna and Sejm pollution: oxygen and some metals still not normal, situation improved in Chernihiv area

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194360 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196323 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185276 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Desna and Sejm pollution: oxygen and some metals still not normal, situation improved in Chernihiv area

Desna and Sejm pollution: oxygen and some metals still not normal, situation improved in Chernihiv area

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11614 views

The pollution of the Desna River has spread to 191 km from the confluence of the Sejm. In Chernihiv, the situation has improved, but the content of oxygen and some metals in the water has not yet returned to normal.

Water pollution has spread 191 kilometers from the confluence of the Seim into the Desna River. In the Chernihiv area, the situation is improving, but the content of oxygen and some metals in the water  still does not reach the norm, the Ministry of Environment reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.  

Details

"As of the morning of September 10 , the pollution has moved approximately 191 km (near the village of Shestovytsia) from the confluence of the Seim River into the Desna. During visual inspection, the contamination is recorded in spots and does not have a homogeneous character. In the vicinity of the village of Shestovytsia, there is a darkening of the water, a specific odor, accumulation of small fish under the shore, and isolated cases of fish death. Downstream, no signs of pollution have been recorded," the report says.

According to the Ministry of Environment, "the situation has improved and there are isolated cases of fish deaths in the Chernihiv area.

"In general, the process of moving pollution along the Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast continues. The worst indicators are recorded in the village of Boromyky and the city of Chernihiv," the statement said.

It is reported that the dissolved oxygen content in the Desna River near the village of Boromyky has dropped to 0.26 mgO2/dm³ (the norm is 4 mgO2/dm³). And in the section of the Desna between the villages of Velyke Ustia and Kladkivka, the dissolved oxygen content is reported to have normalized.

The manganese content is 3.8-8.4 times higher in the villages of Pekariv, Boromyky, and Chernihiv. The content of total iron in the villages of Boromyky and Chernihiv is 2.3 times higher, the Ministry said.

At the same time, they note that "the excess of manganese is typical for this time of year." "Natural factors cause some specific features of water resources in Chernihiv region. Many rivers are characterized by an increased content of iron and manganese in the water, which is natural," the agency said.

"The increase in total iron, manganese, and ammonium nitrogen is the ecosystem's response to the overall ecological condition of the river. The increase in manganese in the water may also be caused by an increased content of humus compounds due to high air temperatures and a decrease in oxygen conditions," the ministry added.

"We would also like to inform you that no exceedances of pesticides, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, or heavy metals were found in the Seim and Desna rivers," the statement said.

In the Seim River in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the situation is reportedly "gradually improving, with dissolved oxygen content slowly increasing, but still below normal.

"Over the past day, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, together with the State Inspectorate of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and local authorities, collected and disposed of 25 kg of dead fish in Chernihiv. No cases of fish freezing have been recorded in Sumy region," the statement said. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth

