Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Desna and Sejm pollution: no risk to water intake in Kyiv region, further deterioration of water quality in Sumy region

Desna and Sejm pollution: no risk to water intake in Kyiv region, further deterioration of water quality in Sumy region

In Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, water quality in the Desna is improving. In Sumy region, water quality in the Seim is deteriorating. Measures are being taken to localize pollution and inform the public.

Amid the pollution of the Desna and Seim rivers, there are no risks to water intake in Kyiv region, the situation has improved in Chernihiv region, and further deterioration of water quality is observed in Sumy region, the Ministry of Environment reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Kyiv region

"On September 17, the water quality on the Desna River at water intakes in Kyiv region is within normal limits," the statement said.

"At the water intake point in Brovary, we have recorded an improvement in chemical oxygen consumption, which has decreased from 33.2 to 27.12 milligrams per cubic meter, while the norm is 30 milligrams per cubic meter. Dissolved oxygen is at the level of 5.5 milligrams per cubic meter. At the Kyiv water intake point, there is a slight deterioration in the chemical oxygen consumption, which has increased to 39 milligrams per decimal cubic meter, while the norm is 30 milligrams per decimal cubic meter. The oxygen regime is normal and amounts to 5.44 milligrams per decimeter. There are no risks to water intake," the Ministry of Environment said.

The pollution moving down the Desna riverbed is reportedly less concentrated than it was at the beginning in the Seim River and at the Seim River water intake points in Chernihiv Oblast. "Its dilution is observed," the report said.

"No exceedances of pesticides, polyaromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, or heavy metals were detected. No fish deaths have been detected, and water darkening has been recorded. No exceedances were recorded for ammonium nitrogen, nitrites and chlorides," the ministry said.

The agency emphasized that, according to Kyivvodokanal and scientists, "Kyivvodokanal's treatment facilities will cope with pollution if it reaches the water intake points." "Therefore, the quality of water in consumers' taps will not change and will meet the requirements of the State Sanitary Norms and Rules. The only risk is a possible odor. However, Kyivvodokanal has prepared 120 tons of pulverized activated carbon to eliminate it," the statement said.

Sumy region

"As for the Seim River, further deterioration of water quality is observed in Sumy region at the upper monitoring points in the area up to the village of Mutyn," the report says.

"All authorities involved in the localization of the pollution are investigating the causes of the possible re-occurrence of organic pollution," the Ministry of Environment said.

On September 16, as noted, a meeting of the Sumy Regional Emergency Situations Committee was held  to discuss possible causes of water quality deterioration and ways to localize the pollution of the Seim River. Instructions were given to the relevant services and local authorities.

Chernihiv region

"The water quality of the Seim River in Chernihiv region is improving, with an increase in the content of dissolved oxygen in the water to 7.55-7.96 milligrams per cubic meter, and the chemical oxygen consumption rate is in the range of 29-30 milligrams per cubic meter. No exceedances were recorded for total nitrogen, total iron, nitrites, phosphates and chlorides," the ministry said.

The results of measurements of water samples from the Desna River in Chernihiv region, as noted, "indicate that the water quality of the Desna River has also improved at all points." 

Based on the results of measurements of priority pollutants, water samples from the Seim and Desna rivers in Chernihiv Oblast did not exceed environmental quality standards for pesticides, volatile organic compounds, or heavy metals.

